Eric Richard Remer Sells 4,200 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $43,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,068,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,759.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.