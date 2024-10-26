Grove Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grove has a market cap of $1.11 million and $535,994.86 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grove Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “GroveCoin (GRV) is a digital asset within the Grove Ecosystem, which combines sustainability with decentralized finance. The ecosystem includes the GroveBlockchain, GroveSwap, GroveKeeper, GroveX, and GroveGold. GroveCoin functions as the native token in this network, being used in various in-house digital finance utilities and for transactions within its ecosystem. The Grove Ecosystem aims to pioneer sustainable solutions in the digital currency space.”

