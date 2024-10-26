Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.21%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

