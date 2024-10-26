ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $24,352.70 and $64.73 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,016.99 or 0.99970980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00056876 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.