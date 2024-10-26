Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 27,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,563. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

