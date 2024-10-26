Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altamira Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 27,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,563. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
About Altamira Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altamira Therapeutics
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is a Dividend King?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.