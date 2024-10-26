Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $230.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.48. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

