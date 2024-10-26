Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 39.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,261,000 after purchasing an additional 116,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $237.71 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

