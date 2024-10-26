Allworth Financial LP Sells 18,135 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 759,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

