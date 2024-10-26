Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion.
Nidec Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Nidec stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nidec has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.
About Nidec
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nidec
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.