Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Nidec had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion.

Nidec Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nidec has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

Get Nidec alerts:

About Nidec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.