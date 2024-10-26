Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $35.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 651.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428,382 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $15,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 288,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VITL opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.97. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

