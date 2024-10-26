Robert W. Baird Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $640.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $533.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CACI. Truist Financial raised their price target on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.70.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $547.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.22. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $570.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CACI International by 81.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

