Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,433 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

