Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COF. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.39.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:COF opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

