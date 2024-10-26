Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, Nomura Securities raised Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resonac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.
