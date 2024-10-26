Astar (ASTR) Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Astar has a market cap of $406.72 million and $24.78 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Astar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00237553 BTC.

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,265,702,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,387,969,053 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.