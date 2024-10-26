Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in October

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 2,541,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

SHWGF stock remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

