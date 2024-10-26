Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in October

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 2,541,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
SHWGF stock remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
