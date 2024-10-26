Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 89.4% in October

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of GNFTF stock remained flat at $5.55 on Friday. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

