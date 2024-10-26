Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 89.4% in October

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Genfit Price Performance
Shares of GNFTF stock remained flat at $5.55 on Friday. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.
About Genfit
