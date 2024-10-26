ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $151.91 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $151.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011571 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

