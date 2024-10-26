Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.
Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance
Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,381. The company has a market capitalization of $701.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.04. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 118.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Bancorp
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.