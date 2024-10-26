PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU) Short Interest Up 790.0% in October

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a growth of 790.0% from the September 30th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.05% of PropertyGuru Group worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

NYSE PGRU remained flat at $6.63 on Friday. 65,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. PropertyGuru Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

