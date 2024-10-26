RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,814.64 ($23.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,854 ($24.07). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,835 ($23.82), with a volume of 294,561 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,813.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,846.47. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,146.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 19.50 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,407.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RIT Capital Partners

About RIT Capital Partners

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 53,476 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($24.28), for a total value of £1,000,001.20 ($1,298,365.62). 41.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.