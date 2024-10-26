Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,700 shares, an increase of 397.5% from the September 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 395.1 days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
Shares of Huatai Securities stock remained flat at 1.25 on Friday. Huatai Securities has a 1 year low of 1.12 and a 1 year high of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huatai Securities
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.