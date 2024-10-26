Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,700 shares, an increase of 397.5% from the September 30th total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 395.1 days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

Shares of Huatai Securities stock remained flat at 1.25 on Friday. Huatai Securities has a 1 year low of 1.12 and a 1 year high of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

