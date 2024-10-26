PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 23,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $8.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,863,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,984. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

