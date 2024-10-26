Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Announces Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

Data I/O Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 51,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,696. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

Featured Stories

