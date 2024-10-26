First Bank & Trust Purchases 429 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,807,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

