Short Interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Decreases By 99.7%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the September 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 51,673,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 272.78% and a negative net margin of 305.11%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

