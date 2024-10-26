Short Interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Decreases By 99.7%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the September 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 51,673,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $196.00.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 272.78% and a negative net margin of 305.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AgEagle Aerial Systems
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.