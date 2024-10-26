Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.30. 2,952,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $238.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

