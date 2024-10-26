KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

