Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and traded as high as $78.12. Bombardier shares last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 7,965 shares traded.
Bombardier Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.81.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.