BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as high as C$3.72. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 64,453 shares traded.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.31. The firm has a market cap of C$324.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB’s Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

