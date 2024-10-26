Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a growth of 464.2% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 0.0 %

HKXCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 57,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,529. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

