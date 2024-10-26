Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.55. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.80) by C$0.21. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

