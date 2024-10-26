OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.97. OpGen shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 7,457 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OpGen Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

