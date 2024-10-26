Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9,500.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. 6,638,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,864,460. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

