Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 146 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,555,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

