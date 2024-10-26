ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and traded as low as $16.77. ARC Resources shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 3,596 shares.

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $842.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.1251 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

