Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 836.08 ($10.86) and traded as high as GBX 855.60 ($11.11). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 850.40 ($11.04), with a volume of 2,736,797 shares.
Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 837.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 859.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Sharon Flood bought 2,418 shares of Scottish Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £19,996.86 ($25,963.20). 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Scottish Mortgage
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
