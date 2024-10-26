NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,338 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,737. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

