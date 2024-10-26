Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $24.27 on Friday, hitting $434.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.93.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.