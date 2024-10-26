Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 608.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 833,280 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.