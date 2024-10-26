Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TOL opened at $149.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.