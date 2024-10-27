Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $558.16 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $558.16 million and approximately $31.10 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,121,824,867 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

