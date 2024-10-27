Short Interest in CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Rises By 85.4%

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,721,900 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 2,007,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CLDHF remained flat at C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58.
About CapitaLand China Trust
