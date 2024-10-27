Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Increases By 410.0%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Longfor Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LGFRY traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.64. 33,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,006. Longfor Group has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$24.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.22.
Longfor Group Company Profile
