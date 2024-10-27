Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Increases By 410.0%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Longfor Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LGFRY traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.64. 33,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,006. Longfor Group has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$24.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.22.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

