Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 9,679.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 50,490.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after buying an additional 398,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Twilio by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

