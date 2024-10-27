iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.32. 966,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,731. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

