Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASET stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

