Toncoin Price Hits $4.95 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00007293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $16.88 billion and approximately $108.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,875.54 or 1.00094677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007149 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,956,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,932,091.895568 with 2,541,915,251.0366464 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.92855739 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 586 active market(s) with $150,785,598.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.