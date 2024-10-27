Motiv8 Investments LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $133.27.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 105.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.85.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

