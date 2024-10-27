Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 545 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 145,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 96,733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 111,244 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.12. 6,107,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,256. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

